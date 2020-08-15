Covid-19 testing among workforce at Golden mushroom plant now completed

Testing among the workforce at Walsh's Mushroom plant in Golden where operations were suspended on Friday due to an outbreak of Covid-19 has just been completed.

The testing centre was set up on Friday evening on the grounds of Golden church by the HSE with the assistance of the Defence Forces following confirmation of 11 positive Covid cases.

Testing began on Saturday morning.It is understood 126 swabs were taken and sent for testing.Results will take approximately 24 hours.

In a statement Deputy McGrath said he had passed on the grave concerns being expressed by businesses should Tipperary into lockdown to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Above -the scene at Golden church where the test centre was erected

"Unfortunately many businesses would not survive another lockdown scenario," said Deputy McGrath.

