LATEST: Eighteen more confirmed Covid-19 cases at Tipperary mushroom plant

There have been eighteen more confirmed Covid-19 cases at a Tipperary mushroom plant.

Following on from the Covid outbreak at Walsh Mushrooms in Golden, the HSE have now confirmed that there have been an additional eighteen confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This follows on from eleven positive cases as of Friday - bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases from the outbreak at the plant to 29.

As of Sunday evening, there are 66 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There is now a total of 27,257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

21 cases are in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow.

Sinn Féin TD, Martin Browne, has said: "Just off the phone from the HSE some test results are back, they have confirmed that there has been an additional 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in relation to the mushroom farm in Golden.

"We won't have the full figure until Monday. I questioned what this would mean in relation to a lockdown and they said that at the moment they couldn't see Tipperary placed in lockdown over these figures but that the decision would be with the Government and NPHET.

"They also confirmed that the army tents will be taken down over the next 24-hrs but will be put back up over the next 7 days to re-test all employees with a negative result as precaution measures.

"Also I again enquired about rumours in relation to other factories in south Tipperary and I've been assured that as of now the HSE are not investigating any other outbreaks. As I get anymore updates I will continue to post them up here."