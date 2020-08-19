UPDATED: Gardaí arrest man in relation to an arson incident in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to an arson incident in Tipperary on July 11, 2020.

Shortly after 3.30am, gardaí from Clonmel received a report of a fire outside a business premises on Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Gardaí attended and used fire extinguishers to keep the fire at bay until the Fire Brigade arrived. The fire was eventually extinguished but a significant amount of damage had been caused to the building’s exterior.

It's understood the damage caused to the exterior of the property is believed to around €60,000 worth.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination whilst detectives and gardaí carried out house to house enquires and gathered CCTV from the area.

Following their enquiries, detective gardaí were able to establish that the fire was set intentionally and a possible suspect was identified.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was then arrested on August 18, 2020.

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Clonakility District Court on Wednesday morning at 10.30am.