Fancy a trip back in time? Lovingly renovated cottage on sale in Tipperary for €225,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present to the market, this exquisitely refurbished, traditional Thatched residence, located in a most pleasant village setting, just 7km from Thurles, Tipperary.

Originally dating back to the 18th Century and lovingly restored in 2011, this property now offers all the benefits and specification one would expect of a modern property, yet retaining many attractive, olde-worlde features.

One of the most noteworthy characteristics is of course the thatched roof, a beautiful representation of Ireland in the 1700s/1800s.

No expense was spared in the renovation of this property, having been expertly re-built throughout. This work included a new roof of timber & felt frame and covered with a high quality reed (completed by Master Thatchers Ltd), a large rear extension, new double glazed sash windows, solid Oak doors and architraves, a new central heating system, and complete rewiring throughout.

The house now offers spacious and modern accommodation including a large sitting room with oil-fired stove, a modern fully-fitted kitchen with dining area, three bedrooms (two of which are en suite), a main bathroom and a separate utility room.

The property is centrally heated by means of a new oil-fired system, and together with a high level of insulation and excellent glazing, provides a comfortable and warm home.

There are generous gardens/lawns to the rear with simply stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

To view the full ad, click here.