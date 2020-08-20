BREAKING: Staff member at Tipperary company has contracted Covid-19

Tipperary Windows and Home Improvements has announced tonight that it will be closed for the next few days, after one of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Tipperary-town based company said that this staff member and close contacts followed guidelines and isolated straight away as soon as the symptoms appeared.

"We have been in contact with the HSE and all relevant precautions were being taken by our employees and company since returning to work, so the risk to our other staff and customers is minimal.

"But as a precaution we have sent all other staff members for testing", the company added.

