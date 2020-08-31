Burglars ransacked Tipperary house last Saturday night

Burglars ransacked a house in Clonmel last Saturday night

The house that was ransacked was located at The Chase estate at Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel. It was broken into between 9pm and 10pm on August 29.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the burglars gained entry to the residence through a front window.

She said three males were seen acting suspiciously in that area last Saturday night and left the neighbourhood in a car.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.