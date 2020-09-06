Tipperary children reminded to wash their hands and stay safe

As children return to school, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare is reminding everyone as to the importance of one of the basics in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Infection control nurse Lenora Fitzgerald says “hands – including little ones! – have a crucial role in preventing the transmission of Covid-19.

"The coronavirus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets and contact transmission – which means by touching infected people and/or contaminated objects or surfaces.

“Thus, your hands can spread virus to other surfaces and/or to you, through your mouth, nose or eyes if you touch them with the virus on your hands.

“Clean hands, literally, save lives. It helps curb the virus in the community and helps my colleagues in the HSE to deliver health care safely and effectively, without the enormous additional pressures that Covid-19 can place on the services.

“The advice is simple. Use soap and water or hand sanitiser to clean your hands regularly. After using the toilet or when hands are visibly dirty, everyone should wash with soap and water. Wet your hands with water and apply soap. Rub your hands together palm to palm until the soap forms a lather.

“Rub the back of one hand with your palm and fingers spread so you wash between fingers. Repeat with the other hand. Interlock the top of your hands and rub your fingertips - this cleans your fingertips and knuckles.

“Then finally grasp your thumb and twist to make sure your thumbs are cleaned. Repeat with the other hand. This should take at least 20-30 seconds. Rinse your hands under running water.

“Dry your hands with a clean towel (at home) or paper towel. The exact same technique of rubbing hands is used with the hand sanitiser as with rubbing soap into your hands. When hands look clean, then you can use the hand sanitiser”.

