INAC Mullinahone publicans

A group of Tipperary publicans plan to protest at the gates of the Dail next Tuesday as part of the Vintners Federation of Ireland's campaign to secure the re-opening of their businesses and seek from the Government financial supports to help them to continue to trade.

Publicans from throughout the county gathered at TJ Mac's Pub in Mullinahone this morning (Friday) to appeal to the Government to announce a date for when pubs that don't serve meals can reopen and to outline the type of assistance they need to survive the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

TJ McInerney, proprietor of TJ Macs Pub for 21 years, highlighted the financial pressures he and his fellow publicans are under and made an impassioned appeal to the Government.

“I stand a few months away from being financially broke. I am depending on my good reputation with the bank to ask them to help me. I am asking today on behalf of every publican in this country for an opening date,” he said.

He said a deputation of vintners from Tipperary will go to Dail Eireann next Tuesday and look for “serious support mechanisms” to help their businesses get back up and running after months of closure due to the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions.

Mr McInerney called on Taoiseach Micháel Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadker to meet them next Tuesday. He insisted they were not going with the “begging bowl” to Government. They were tax payers and they needed help to allow them to continue to be viable businesses.

Tipperary Vintners Federation chairman Kieran Linnane of Linnane's Pub in Thurles told The Nationalist they wanted the Government to continue the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme as it operated up to September 1 for publicans, who hadn't so far had an opportunity to avail of the scheme because their businesses were closed.

He said they want commercial rates not to levied for a minimum of a year, banks to extend the moratorium on loan repayments and a VAT refund equivalent to the amount they paid last year for the months they have been closed this year. “That would level the playing field for everybody,” he argued.

Tipperary TDs Mattie McGrath (Ind), Jackie Cahill (FF) and Michael Lowry and a number of local councillors attended the briefing to show their support for the publicans.

Cllrs Mark Fitzgerald of The Thatch Pub in Cloneen, Cllr Joe Hannigan, proprietor of Hannigan's Pub in Kilbarron near Nenagh were among the local councillors presents as was former Carrick-on-Suir town Cllr Margaret Croke of Croke's Bar in Carrick.

