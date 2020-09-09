Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s online concert raised funds for Strand Theatre

Some of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's top singers performed solo hits from popular musicals in an online concert to raise money for the Strand Theatre Building Fund last week.

The show, streamed online last Friday night, featured performances from leading Musical Society performers like Irene Malone, Ruthie Raggett,Sandra Power, Neil Bourke and Michael Raggett.

Fergus Power was Master of Ceremonies. The Society set up an idonate page where people watching the online concert could donate money to the Strand Theatre Building Fund. To donate log onto: www.idonate.ie/strandtheatre/5469/donate