Two Nigerian ladies are running dance classes for children at Tipperary direct provision centre

Two Nigerian women living at Carrick-on-Suir’s Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre are running African and hip hop dance classes for children living at the centre.

The young dancers call themselves the Star Squad.

Kemi Onajobi and Roseline Ivie Obimon host the classes at the Rising Stars Variety Group dance studio on the Quay in Carrick-on-Suir every Friday.

Ten children, divided into two groups, enjoy the weekly classes, which are funded by the Friends of Bridgewater House group.

Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh said the Rising Stars Variety group hope to include the Bridgewater House children in their annual show next summer.

Martina praised Kemi and Roseline for the work they are doing with the children and said they were great to get involved in local groups. Kemi is living at Bridgewater House three years and has two daughters, one of whom attends Crehana National School. Roseline has three daughters and they are living in Bridgewater House two and a half years. Martina said Kemi and Roseline have completed the Care of the Elderly Level 5 course. Roseline is working in that field while Kemi is trying to get work experience to complete her course.