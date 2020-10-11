€600,000 road resurfacing project on former N8 near Cashel begins this week

Tipperary County Council is due to commence a €600,000 road resurfacing project on the former N8 road at Ballytarsna near Cashel on Wednesday, October 14.

The project will involve the resurfacing of 1.9km of the road that has been renamed the R639.

Temporary traffic management will be in operation along the Ballytarsna stretch of the road from 8am to 6pm from October 12 to October 30 to facilitate the road works.