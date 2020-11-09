Two anti-mask campaigners charged in relation to incident at Tipperary shopping centre

Two anti-mask campaigners from Galway and Cork have appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court charged in connection with a public order incident in Tipperary Town.

The Galway man, aged in his 60s, and Cork woman, aged in her 30s, appeared before the court in County Clare on Saturday charged with breaching the Public Order Act at Tipperary Town Shopping Centre on Tipperary's Limerick Road last Friday afternoon, November 6.

They were granted bail with conditions attached and remanded to appear before an upcoming court sitting.