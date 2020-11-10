Van window smashed in Tipperary village
Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing the culprit
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the person who broke a van window in Dundrum village.
The van parked at Station Road, Dundrum was damaged between 11pm and 6.30am on Sunday night/ Monday morning October 25 and 26.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (062) 51212.
