Van window smashed in Tipperary village

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the person who broke a van window in Dundrum village.

The van parked at Station Road, Dundrum was damaged between 11pm and 6.30am on Sunday night/ Monday morning October 25 and 26.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (062) 51212.