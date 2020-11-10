Van window smashed in Tipperary village

Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing the culprit

Aileen Hahesy

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the person who broke a van window in Dundrum village. 

The van parked at Station Road, Dundrum was damaged between 11pm and 6.30am on Sunday night/ Monday morning October 25 and 26. 

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (062) 51212.