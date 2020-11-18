Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club members to walk 500km to raise funds for Christmas Food Appeal

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club members will put their best foot forward next week to walk 500km to raise funds for their annual Christmas Food Appeal.

They will be striving to walk the 500km within the 5km limit of their homes between 5pm on Friday, November 27 and 5pm on Sunday, November 29.

The club’s members are taking on this epic walking challenge as all their other fundraisers this year were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will be our only fundraiser for the Christmas Food Appeal and we would really appreciate all the support you can give us during these really difficult times,” said the club.

The public can support the event by sponsoring walkers, who each have a sponsorship card or by donating to an idonate page the club has set up. The idonate page link is on Carrick Lions Club’s Facebook page.