Plans for development in Tipp to include nursing home facility and 86 two-storey dwellings

As reported in The Nationalist of Thursday October 22, a parcel of development lands extending to approx 36 acres at Garranacanty, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town was recently sold to a Cork based bidder for €345,000.

The purchaser of the property, Mr Pramukh Gogineni, has now made an application to Tipperary County Council for the construction of a mixed-use development on the site comprising of a Nursing Home Facility with an associated assisted living facility and an independent Residential Development of 86 two storey dwellings.

NURSING HOME FOR 89 RESIDENTS

The Nursing Home will accommodate 89 private resident suites and have an associated assisted living facility containing 23 no. 1 bed apartments and 23 no. 2 bed apartments in a detached two storey structure.

The Nursing Home will have 30 no. dedicated parking spaces. The assisted living structure will have 60 no. dedicated parking spaces.

The proposed residential development will consist of 24 no. four bedroom detached dwellings with 48 no. car parking spaces, 64 no. three bedroom semi- detached dwellings with 128 no. parking spaces, 8 no. 5 five bedroom detached dwellings with 24 no. car parking spaces.

There is provision made for 34 no. visitor car parking spaces within the residential development.

The overall development will be accessed by a new vehicular and pedestrian access from the Dundrum Road/St. Michael's Avenue Roundabout.

All works to take place at the site on the Dundrum Road, Garranacanty, Tipperary Town and the application may be inspected at the offices of the planning authority, Tipperary County Council.