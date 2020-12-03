Calls to Tipperary County Council to retrofit houses immediately

The motion that was put to the council by Cahir’s Cllr Andy Moloney recently to have an immediate assessment and also the retro fitting of windows and doors in council houses has received a comprehensive report.

Phase 1 of the Energy Efficiency Programme was completed in the Cahir/ Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District in 2019. A pilot programme under the Midlands Retrofit Scheme is currently being carried out on 60 dwellings in Tipperary with an allocated budget of €1.1m.

POOR CONDITION

The intention is to get the dwellings up to a B2 energy rating and the replacement of windows and doors where they are in poor condition will form part of this process.

Cllr Moloney was told at the meeting that there is a 33% refusal rate on council houses and that between that and waiting on BER rating maintenance there are a number of houses left idle in Cahir.

This system will change next year to choice based letting and that should speed up the allocations and put houses back into stock.

The Government has a target of retrofitting 500,000 homes across the country before 2030 and Tipperary County Council will receive an annual budget for these works from 2021 onwards.