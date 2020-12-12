Calls for community playing fields to be created in Tipperary

Land in the Clonmel area that had been purchased by the county council but was no longer needed for the intention for which it was purchased should be considered for use as community playing fields, Cllr Michael Murphy stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said this would lead to increased participation in sport and physical activity, as well as providing a home to a number of sporting organisations in the town.

He said that the cricket club in Clonmel was one such group that could avail of such a facility. The club was looking for a home and had to use a pitch provided by Lismore Cricket Club.

The club was successful and several children had taken up the sport.

Cllr Murphy said that people from different cultures were involved in the club.

CRICKET CLUB LOOKING FOR A HOME

Cllr Richie Molloy said the United Cricket Club had been looking for a home for a number of years.

People might not be aware of the strength of the sport.

He had attended one of the club’s matches and was amazed by the enthusiasm shown.

The club had used the grounds of the Presentation convent in Clonmel in the past but these weren’t really suitable.

Cllr Molloy said the club had tried to secure land from a private landowner but it hadn’t worked out.

In his report to the meeting, District Administrator Michael Moroney said that land banks had been acquired over time by the council for various purposes.

Clonmel Borough District currently engages, and would continue to do so, with the council’s property management function to identify lands that were no longer needed or suitable for the intention for which they were purchased, and to bring forward alternative proposals for their use.

Sporting, recreational and/or amenity usage is one such alternative, he stated.

Mr Moroney said “the Borough Council commits to undertake a consultation exercise with those who might be most expected to make use of community playing fields, such as sporting clubs and schools, in order to firstly determine if a strategic need exits for such in Clonmel.”

He said a further assessment of the matter would then be carried out, following the completion of this consultation exercise, with involvement from the council’s property management function.

For more news read St Vincent de Paul appeals for support in run-up to Christmas