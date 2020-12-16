Burglars stole power tools and cleaning equipment from Clonmel shed
Gardaí are investigating the theft of power tools worth an estimated €1,500 from a shed in a Clonmel housing estate.
The tools were stolen from a shed in Elm Park, Clonmel on the night of Friday, December 11 and early hours of Saturday, December 12.
The property stolen included a Karcher window steam cleaner, two Black & Decker drills, a Morphy Richards steam cleaner and Flimo Strimmer.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this burglary to contact the station at (052) 6122222.
