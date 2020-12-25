Tipperary man's crib delivers timely message at Christmas

A crib that has been created to highlight the destruction of the planet, and the need to protect the earth, is creating quite a stir in Ardfinnan.

The crib was the brainchild of local man Stefan Grace and, decorated by carefully positioned lights, it now shines brightly, adorning the front of his house in the village.

Despite being blind, Stefan had a vision for the Nativity scene that he wanted to create for Christmas.

And Stefan, a keen musician, was delighted when his idea eventually became a reality, thanks to a little help from his friends.

“The star that surrounds the crib was created by carpenter Micheál Murphy, while Vivienne Walsh painted the image of the earth on an old circular bathroom mirror,” he explains.

“When you look at the crib you see your reflection in the mirror and the crib figures, and we become one with the Earth and with everyone.

“We have been given a beautiful gift, why are we destroying it,” he says.

“If you destroy the planet you destroy yourself.”

The crib has proven a big hit with locals, especially children who are lining up to take selfies with it.

Stefan hopes that as well as these photos, they will also take its message on board.

Above: Vivienne Walsh painted the image of the earth on an old circular bathroom mirror

“Children are dying in Africa because of all the greed on the planet,” he says.

“Sadly we have become a community of objects instead of a community of subjects.

“The earth’s lungs are our trees, and they are nearly gone.

“The rivers and streams, our veins and capillaries, are polluted and we’re poisoning the soil, which represents our kidneys and other body parts.”

Despite his concerns about what he considers the desecration of the plant, he says there’s hope for the future.

“People are becoming more aware of the situation. And people are looking at the problem from scientific, organic and ecological points of view.

“Where there’s light there’s hope,” he says.

