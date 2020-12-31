EDITORIAL: Drug debts confirmed as serious problem in Tipp by most senior garda in county

The issue of drug debts has been confirmed as a serious problem in Tipperary by the most senior garda in the county - and what’s worse is that it is a major issue amongst young people in the county.

Chief Superintendent of the Tipperary Garda Division, Derek Smart, in a report on page four of this week’s Nationalist, states that young people are being sucked into drug crime and “they are being used and abused because of their age and as a way of making a quick bit of money”.

He added that “in a lot of circumstances young people are getting caught with very high debts”. Is there a more terrifying thought than our loved ones beholden to the dangerous and violent criminals who push drugs in the Premier County and outside its boundaries?

Chief Supt Smart was speaking at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in Tipperary where Independent TD Mattie McGrath said more garda resources are needed to tackle the “scourge” of drug crime across Tipperary.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne questioned whether young people were being “dragged” into drug crime “because they owe money to the bigger dealers” and the answer given by the county’s top garda was terrifying.

There can be no doubt now that this issue in Tipperary is widespread and there are families and young people, or people of all ages, suffering in silence because they owe such a debt.

Again, as was stated some weeks ago in this Editorial after a court case reported in The Nationalist revealed a man in his 50s was living in fear of his home being burned down over a drug debt, it must be pointed out that there are people who can help you in such a situation.

Chief Supt Smart also revealed there is a garda inspector in the Tipperary Division responsible for tackling the issue and gardaí have called on the public to make gardaí aware of any person who is coming under pressure to pay drug debts. Don’t suffer in silence.