Freezing temperatures and wintry showers in Ireland weather forecast for coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days and into the New Year for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be cold for the rest of the week with frost or ice at night. Showery conditions, some wintry, mixed with a lot of dry and bright weather.

The weather forecast for Wednesday night for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be very cold with frost or ice. Showers, some wintry, will continue to feed into northern and western coastal counties with clear spells elsewhere. Showers becoming more frequent towards dawn in the north and northwest with some falls of sleet or snow. Lowest temperatures of -2 to 0 degrees with a moderate northwest breeze, freshening on coasts towards dawn.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday, New Year's Eve, will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry in places. There is a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, especially along eastern coasts. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees but feeling colder in fresh and gusty northerly winds.

As 2021 begins, the weather will be dry with clear spells in many areas as showers retreat to coasts, most frequent on northern and western coasts with a continued risk of hail. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees. Northerly winds will ease mostly moderate.

The weather forecast for Ireland for New Year's Day, the weather will be dry and bright for many areas with scattered showers affecting coastal counties, especially to the north and northwest. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate northerly winds.

Turning very cold at night on Friday night in clear spells with frost and ice forming. Holding dry in many areas with showers mainly on northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a light northwest breeze.

There will be a cold, crisp start to Saturday with some showers near coasts. These may move further inland in a moderate northerly breeze, but many places will be dry with bright spells. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Very cold on Saturday night with widespread frost and ice likely. Dry and clear in many areas with showers affecting coastal regions. Lowest temperatures of -2 to 0 degrees in light northerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann states that frost and ice will slowly clear during Sunday morning. Another largely dry day with crisp winter sunshine however showers will continue to affect coasts. Highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with a light to moderate northerly breeze. Sunday night will be cold with temperatures falling near or below zero, and frost developing in light winds.