Carrick-on-Suir students donate food and toys to Tipperary direct provision centre and women’s refuge

The students of Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire donated hundreds of items of food, confectionary and toys for Christmas to a local direct provision centre and women’s refuge.

Children at the Carrickbeg based primary school donated the Christmas gifts to Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre located off Main Street in Carrick- on-Suir and Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge at Parnell Street in Clonmel.

They donated the gifts for the school’s Reverse Advent Calendar fundraiser where you donate food or toys in the days that lead up to Christmas rather than eating a piece of chocolate each day .

The large hoard of goods was collected by the school’s parents in just two weeks.

“The generosity from the school community has been amazing especially considering the difficult year all families have faced,” said a Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire spokesperson.