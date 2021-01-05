Carrick-on-Suir drama group pays tribute to the late Anne Kelly-Sheridan 

Brewery Lane Drama Group is saddened to learn of the death of former member Anne Kelly-Sheridan in Nevada, USA.

Anne was the eldest daughter of the late Mary and Mick Kelly, Pill Rd, Carrick-on-Suir.

She was a professional and popular hair stylist who worked from her salon on Carrick-on-Suir’s Main Street for many years.

Anne was a cast member in the Brewery Lane Production of Brian Friel’s one-act play Lovers Losers in 1973, which was staged in the basement of Tinvane Hotel.

The post-play singalongs were memorable, presided over by the late Cait O’Connell, who expected everybody present to participate.

Performers on those unforgettable nights of merriment were Bobby and Moira Clancy, Peg Power, Tom Nealon and Mary O’Hanlon. Mick Kelly played the accordion.

It was a heady, carefree time in the social life of the Drama Group.

Anne had a beautiful singing voice, and her party piece was Mo Buachaillín Donn. She met her Buachaillín Donn, the legendary boxing commentator Colonel Bob Sheridan in Spain, circa 1994. The couple married the following year in Bob’s native city, Boston. They moved to Las Vegas a few years later where Anne secured the position of consultant at Isagenix Health Products.

It was a proud moment for both of them when Bob was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.

Anne discovered her latent talent for painting when she attended art class. Her painting of landscapes and seascapes were much admired and commented on.

It is a matter of deep sadness in this time of Covid-19 that her siblings were unable to visit during her final illness.

Due to travel restrictions, Anne was unable to travel home. Bás in Eirinn was not to be. She had a full life well lived, without regrets.

Slán abhaile Anne, agus go n-eíri an bothar leat. The members of Brewery Lane Theatre wish to convey their heartfelt sympathy to Bob, her brother Michael, sisters Marie, Patricia, Eileen, Gabrielle, Josephine, Geraldine, and her large extended family. Solus na bhFlaitheas Dá Anam Dílís.