Tipperary County Council working on derelict sites in Clonmel area

A total of 79 potential derelict sites have been identified in the Clonmel Borough District area, of which 16 either have works underway, have been completed or have been deemed non-derelict.

That was the news relayed to a meeting of the Borough District by Emma Ryan, executive engineer with Tipperary County Council.

She said that potential derelict sites were identified on an ongoing basis.

She stated that Clonmel Borough District has operated an initiative called the enhancement and painting scheme for the last number of years.

The scheme covers 50% of the enhancement and painting work carried out to the exterior of the property within Clonmel town centre, subject to a maximum grant of €500 being available.

The operation of the scheme annually is dependent on a budget being provided.

Ms Ryan also stated that the council’s housing section had a number of Government initiatives that provided assistance to owners of derelict sites to render them non-derelict.

These included the repair and lease scheme, where the local authority paid for repairs up to €60,000 (increased from €40,000 in November 2020) in return for the property being made available for social housing for at least five years; and the buy and renew scheme, where the local authority bought the property.

The focus of the scheme is on older and vacant derelict homes.

Emma Ryan said that a property on the Western Road that had been mentioned by Cllr Richie Molloy had been inspected, and the owners contacted.

Cllr Pat English said that these schemes relating to derelict sites were something that needed to be done for a number of years.

Cllr Niall Dennehy asked if the West Gate, a historic building, was earmarked for any kind of renovation.

District Administrator Michael Moroney said that the West Gate formed part of the application for the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), and a decision on the application was awaited.

