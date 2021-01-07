The Cottage Nursing Home is the first nursing home in South Tipperary to be visited by Covid-19 vaccinators

A team of HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccinators are in The Cottage Nursing Home in Clonmel today (Thursday January 7) , where they are administering the Covid-19 vaccine to residents and staff.

The Cottage Nursing Home is the first nursing home in South Tipperary to have the vaccine administered.

It is understood that one public care home will be vaccinated next week as well as four private nursing homes in South Tipperary.