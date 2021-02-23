Man to appear before district court today charged in connection with Carrick-on-Suir assault

A man aged in his 20s is due to appear before Clonmel District Court today (Tuesday) charged in connection with an assault on another man in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim, also aged in his 20s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital after suffering head injuries in the assault, which occurred in the Ard Mhuire area of Carrick-on-Suir. He is still being treated in hospital. According to gardaí his injuries are not life threatening.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024 or Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.