Flood prediction means the Convent Road in Clonmel will close again on Tuesday evening

The Convent Road in Clonmel is predicted to flood later today and as a result the decision has been taken to close the road from 6pm this evening, Tuesday.

All indications are that the road will remain closed overnight and well into tomorrow, Wednesday.

The decision was taken when Tipperary County Council’s Clonmel Flood Monitoring Team met this morning.

Raised levels of the River Suir, caused by heavy rain, forced the closure of the Convent Road from last Friday afternoon until Sunday morning.

At the moment, the council says the situation remains at level one of the Clonmel Flood Response Plan, and accordingly the plan has not been not activated.

The situation is continuing to be monitored by the Clonmel Flood Monitoring Team, following the Status Orange rainfall warning that was issued for Tipperary for Monday night and Tuesday.

