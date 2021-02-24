Community gain scheme supports groups and clubs in mid and north Tipperary

Bord na Móna has announced the launch of the eighth round of funding for its Bruckana Community Gain Scheme, which will directly support community groups, local sports clubs, and not-for-profit organisations located in the vicinity of Bruckana Wind Farm.

The wind farm site is located within the townlands of Bruckana, Rathpatrick and Baunmore in County Kilkenny; Baunaghra in County Laois; and Rullowmacjames, Derryville and Killoran in north Tipperary.

A total of €42,000 will be made available in the scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to those groups that provide the lifeblood to the Bruckana community.

Applications are now being sought from schools, sports clubs, associations and other such groups in the locality for support for their various community-based initiatives and improvement projects.

A previous recipient of the Community Gain Scheme was Moyne Athletic Club, near Thurles.

Its president, John Flynn, commented “we have previously received funding from the scheme and it has been a huge benefit to the area. We look forward to working on many more exciting projects over the coming years”.

Bord na Móna administers each scheme and an awards committee is drawn from the local communities. This local committee decides which projects are granted financial support.

For further information on the community gain scheme fund and to apply for funding, please visit https://www.bruckanawindfarm.ie/community-gains-scheme/ or contact the Scheme Administrator on 046-9733800.

