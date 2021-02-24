Clonmel's flood defences performing well, while roads in the town remain closed

Water levels in the River Suir in Clonmel are expected to peak in the next few hours and flood barriers in the town are said to be performing well.

The current road closures in the town – at the Convent Road and the Old Bridge - and flood defence barriers will remain in place for the time being.

The position with road closures will be reviewed later today, Wednesday by Tipperary County Council’s Clonmel flood monitoring team.

The overall situation will also continue to be monitored by the flood monitoring team.

For more news see Air ambulance responds to calls in Tipperary during its first year in operation