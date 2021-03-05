Laurann O'Reilly: All you need to know...top beauty boosting nutrition tips!

We all want to look and feel our best and can do so with the clothes and accessories that we wear. We can often underestimate how nutrition can play a role and how healthy hair, skin and nails can be the best accessory of all.

Here nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly, owner of Nutrition by Laurann, provides her top beauty boosting tips. So, whilst many of us invest in expensive face creams, hair and nail products, one of the most important beauty investments should really be your nutritional health.

Remember what you take in shows on the outside and as the saying goes “you are what you eat”.

It is then important to consider which aspects of our diet and lifestyle are doing you damage and what you can now incorporate to achieve that beauty boost and healthy glow.

What To Include

Good Quality Protein – Your body turns the proteins you eat into building blocks called amino acids and reuses them to make other proteins, including the collagen and keratin that form the structure of skin, hair and nails. Other amino acids also function as antioxidants that protect skin cells against UV rays and from “free radicals” harmful substances which we are exposed to from the environment and body processes. Sources: Animal based sources include dairy products, meat, fish and poultry. Plant sources rice, soy, peas, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds.

Vitamin A & Beta Carotene – Important for dry hair as it helps make an oil called sebum which can help to add moisture to hair and hair follicles. It helps to protect the skin by interrupting the process that breaks down collagen. Being an antioxidant, it helps to protect the skin from sun damage as well as improving wound healing. Sources: Liver, oily fish, eggs, products fortified with Vitamin A, carrots, broccoli, spinach, squash, red and yellow peppers

Vitamin C – Your body needs vitamin C to regulate the production of collagen, a protein produced in your skin and helps it hold its shape. It’s also a powerful antioxidant, protecting your body from free radicals. It’s also essential for iron absorption. Sources: Citrus fruits, strawberry, papaya, mango, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, peppers, strawberries and broccoli.

Biotin – One of the B vitamins, it increases the elasticity and thickness of your hair, making it fuller and more voluminous, whilst also increasing nail health and growth. Deficiencies in biotin can result in hair loss, thinning hair, dry/scaly and brittle nails. Sources: Eggs, meat, nuts and liver.

Vitamin E – This antioxidant and anti-inflammatory can also absorb the energy from UV light, which damages skin and results in aging. It works with vitamin C to strengthen cell walls. Sources: Plant oils, peanut butter, fortified breakfast cereals, whole-grain products, seeds and nuts (especially hazelnuts and almonds).

Iron – Is essential for carrying oxygen to our cells. It prevents hair loss and keeps your skin healthy and glowing. Please only take an iron supplement if you know you have low iron levels. Sources: Red meat, spinach, lentils and also available in supplement form.

Selenium – Protects skin quality and elasticity. A natural antioxidant it protects the skin against sun damage and toxins. It also plays a key role in regulating thyroid function which can also play a major role in maintaining healthy hair, skin and nails. Sources: Brazil nuts, tuna, oysters, pork, beef, chicken, tofu, whole wheat pasta, prawns and mushrooms.

Zinc – Zinc can help protect the skin against sun damage. It also has antimicrobial effects, which means that zinc can help treat bacterial skin conditions such as bacterial acne. A symptom of zinc deficiency is hair loss, so taking a zinc supplement may help to improve this. Sources: Meat, eggs, seafood, liver, milk, and wheat.

Collagen – Healthy skin requires a good supply of the protein collagen. This peptide is the most abundant protein in your body and is found in connective tissue and skin. Collagen gives your skin elasticity, bounce, structure, and durability.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids – These help your skin stay hydrated firm, and flexible by maintaining your cell membranes. Also, natural anti-inflammatories help to protect skin from sun damage and improve conditions such as acne and eczema by reducing inflammation. Sources: Oily fish (Salmon, sardines, mackerel), flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts and avocados.

MSM – Often referred to as a beauty mineral, because it stimulates the production of collagen and keratin which results in a fuller head of hair, strong nails and a radiant skin. Sources: Fresh vegetables, meat, and dairy products

Horsetail Extract – It contains minerals including calcium, iron, manganese, silica and antioxidants. With silica being a core component of our hair and skin. It’s also antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory helping to strengthen as well as improve the structure and texture of our hair skin and nails. Sources: Can be found in supplement form in many health stores and pharmacies

Raw Cocoa – A potent antioxidant, it provides protection against the elements and environmental stressors. It also helps to improve blood circulation and the absorption of nutrients, resulting in healthier hair, skin and nails. Sources: Raw cocoa nibs or powder can be purchased most health stores and some supermarkets

Burdock Root – Since it acts on the blood and circulatory system, burdock root has a direct effect on the skin, whilst also helping to nourish the scalp and hair follicles. It is also thought to fight acne and eczema due to its blood purifying activity.

Nettle Leaf – Because of its nourishing, diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties, nettle tea is a natural beautifier to skin and hair. It has been shown to clear acne and eczema as well as encourage thicker, shinier hair and new hair growth. Sources: Try nettle leaf tea or you can also get it in supplement form in most health stores.

Sea Buckthorn – Coming from the sea buckthorn berry, it’s rich in Vitamins A, C and it helps to protect the skin against the environment and biological processes. Sources: Available in most health stores

Hydration – Hydration is crucial for the appearance of healthy and supple skin. As your skin isn’t considered as a ‘vital’ organ, your body prioritises hydrating the other essential bodily processes in order to keep you alive. Since your skin is lowest on the priority list it’s often one of the first to suffer as a result of dehydration. Tips: 1) Aim for a minimum of 1.5 – 2 Litres of water per day and your skin will reap the benefits. 2) Naturally hydrating foods include cucumber, tomato, melon, grapefruit, celery and coconut water

What To Avoid

- Sugar - Not only can a diet high in sugar increase inflammation in the body, but it also results in increased insulin levels. Insulin has been specifically been shown to elicit a hormonal response that increases sebum production, which can worsen acne. Avoid: Added sugar, sweets, biscuits, fizzy drinks and white carbohydrates.

- Processed food - Contains artificial, processed and harmful ingredients, that are hard for your body to digest and process as well as providing no nutritional value. The more ingredients listed on the package, the more processed it’s likely to be. Remember what you take in shows on the outside so avoid processed foods to keep your skin glowing and your hair healthy.

- Alcohol - Excessive alcohol consumption can put pressure on the liver resulting in skin and eye discolouration and a dull complexion. It also leads to dehydration which can cause dry hair and skin and wrinkles appearing more prominent. Try: A little alcohol detox and start experimenting with some alcohol free alternatives and fruit infused water, your liver and skin will thank you.

Food Intolerance: A common symptom that is often seen with food intolerances would be skin conditions such as acne, skin rashes, psoriasis and eczema. This is often as a result of toxins built up in the bloodstream and indication that you are consuming something that your body isn’t able to tolerate. A simple blood based food intolerance test can detect what foods may be causing this and exactly what foods to avoid. Feel free to contact me below for more information on blood based food intolerance testing.

For further information contact Laurann at info@nutritionbylaurann.ie or see www.nutritionbylaurann.ie



About Laurann: Laurann O’Reilly is a qualified and experienced Nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Master’s in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin.