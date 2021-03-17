Tipperary's award-winning Tullahay Farm is on its way to Europe

Just five months after launching its tasty range of fruity whey drinks and savoury soft cheeses, Tullahay Farm is set to debut in Brussels.

For Tullahay Farm owner, Rosemary O’Shea, it is another feather in the company’s cap, which took home bronze only two months after launching its fruity whey drinks at the 2020 Blas na hÉireann awards in October last year.

Rosemary credits the expansion into Europe with being a member of the Tipperary Food Producers network, which, with over 32 members, is a vibrant network of dedicated food and beverage producers working together to promote the very best food Tipperary has to offer.

“Being a member of this fantastic, supportive and visionary group really helped us in getting a foothold on the European ladder, “she says.

“One of the network members, TJ Crowe of Crowe’s Farm, was instrumental in introducing our products to a client of his in Belgium and Luxembourg.”

“While Brexit has led to chain supply disruption of products from Britain to mainland Europe, many retailers are looking to Ireland for high quality produce to take their place.

“TJ Crowe started supplying Stonemanor in Europe and he very kindly opened the door for us to pitch our range of whey drinks and soft cheeses to them too.

“We’re delighted that Tullahay Farm Products will soon take pride of place amongst some other wonderful Irish food products in Europe in the coming weeks.”

Rosemary is a recent graduate of the SuperValu Food Academy, an initiative which was launched in 2013, to help develop Ireland’s artisan food industry, to deliver a consistent level of food marketing knowledge created for new and early-stage food business owners and to provide small food business with a solid foundation to progress to shelves of retailers.

Tullahay Farm products, which include fruity whey drinks (mango and passion fruit and raspberry) and natural soft cheeses (chilli and honey and tomato, basil and garlic) are available at SuperValu stores in Carrick-on-Suir, Callan and Clonmel.

You can also find a selection of Tullahay Farm products at The Auld Mill Grangemockler, Lonergan’s Shop in Mullinahone, Murphy’s Family Butchers in Callan and Ardkeen Quality Food Store in Waterford.

Tullahay Farm has also recently joined seven neighbourfood markets regionally; Callan, Owning, Carrigeen, Waterford, Clonmel, Cahir and Two Mile Borris.

For more information about Tullahay Farm and the range of whey drink and soft cheese products visit www.tullahayfarm.ie or keep up to date on Facebook and Instagram.

You can also find more about the family of Tipperary food producers at www.tipperaryfoodproducers.ie.

