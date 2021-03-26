Carrick-on-Suir woman looks forward to challenge of leading Ireland’s Lions Clubs 

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club former president Ann Ellis says she is looking forward to the challenge of leading Ireland’s Lions Clubs when she takes over as district governor this summer.

Ms Ellis told the Lions Clubs Convention following her election earlier this month that she will enjoy the opportunity to make a difference in her new role.

In her post election speech to the online convention, she paid tribute to Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club for nominating her to the position.

“Carrick on Suir and District Lions Club is 52 years old.

“It holds a very special place in the hearts of the local community and I am privileged to have been a member for the past 16 years.

“The support and goodwill I have received from club officers and members over the last two years has been outstanding and I know that support will continue.”

She said her election was also a proud moment for her family and paid tribute to her husband Martin and her three children for their support over the years which enabled her to take opportunities such as this.

She said the past year has been a challenge for everyone but she assured Lions members that life will get back to normal and when it did they would continue to serve their communities.

Ms Ellis said she looked forward to visiting clubs around the country when Covid-19 restrictions ease and seeing how they serve their communities.