The late Larry O'Riordan from Clonmel was very well-known for his love of music

Larry O’Riordan from Clonmel, who died in January at the age of 83, was very well-known in his home town for his love of music.

An accomplished singer who was blessed with a lovely voice, Larry sang in the church choir in Ss Peter and Paul’s for more than 30 years.

He also sang at weddings and funerals and in recent years was a member of the well-known male vocal group The Gordonaires.

A quiet and softly-spoken gentleman, he was married to Helen (née O’Keeffe). When they married back in the 60s the couple lived for seven years in the West Kensington area of London, where Larry worked as a painter and decorator.

He worked with Helen’s uncle Joe O’Brien, who had his own industrial painting business in London.

When the couple returned to Clonmel they lived for a time in Clarke Villas before settling in St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, where they reared their family of four - daughters Rhona and Dara and sons Jim and Gregg.

On their return from London, Larry worked as a spray painter for Munster Machinery before serving as a supervisor for the contract cleaning company that looked after the former Digital plant.

Larry’s love of music was never too far away and he enjoyed taking part in the Digital entries in the Tops of the Town competition.

Throughout his long life he was never too far from a singsong and Helen jokes that her father, the late Johnny O’Keeffe, was Larry’s manager, suggesting songs for him to sing.

He was also a keen sports fan and was a Leeds United supporter all his life.

He also closely followed the fortunes of the Tipperary hurling teams and thoroughly enjoyed the craic when he joined his friends in Larkin’s (now Fennessy’s Hotel) and later The Coachman for their famous minibus trips to Killarney, Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Thurles to watch the Tipp hurlers in championship action.

When the children were young, Larry and Helen loved their annual trips to Tramore for their summer holidays.

His family remember him as a loving husband, father and grandfather, and his family and his home meant the world to him.

“He had a lovely life. He never raised his voice or said a cross word,” says Helen.

Larry was predeceased by his brothers Billy and Kevin.

As well as Helen and his children Rhona, Dara, Jim and Gregg, he is also survived by sons-in-law Pat and John, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Lee, Carey, Claire, Helen and Emily, brothers Jim and Frankie, sisters Margaret, Ann and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

