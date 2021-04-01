Mega Jail: Plans to build Ireland's largest 'maximum security prison' in Tipperary

There are plans to build Ireland's largest "maximum security prison" in the Premier County, www.tipperarylive.ie can reveal.

The location of the facility is being kept "top secret" to avoid Louis Theroux coming over to the Emerald Isle and doing a Netflix documentary on the "Mega Jail".

It's understood that construction - subject to planning approval - will begin on the project sometime over the next 20 years and funding might or might not be available for the ambitious facility.

The "maximum security prison" is expected to be located somewhere between Portroe and Newcastle and will be home to Ireland's most violent offenders.

More to follow.