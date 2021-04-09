Tipperary people invited to attend first event in Better Leadership Forum

People from Tipperary are being invited to attend a free online event series, The Better Leadership Forum, aimed at instigating a high-profile public debate on leadership.

The event series is a new initiative from LIFT Ireland and will feature four online events taking place across 2021, and each will focus on leadership in a particular sector of Irish society, including the media, politics, business and the public sector.

The first event in the series, Leadership in the Media: A Two-Way Street? takes place next Thursday, April 15 at 1pm.

April’s event will explore leadership in the media, addressing topics such as the role of the media in calling out good and bad leadership; the importance of press freedom and an independent and well-functioning media sector; and the role of the media in promoting positivity during difficult times.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Professor Kevin Rafter, Head of the School of Communications at DCU, while speakers include Emily O’Reilly, European Ombudsman, author and former journalist and broadcaster; Emma Dabiri, author, broadcaster and social historian; Ian Kehoe, editor of The Currency and Deputy Chair of the RTÉ Board; Sinéad O’Carroll, editor of TheJournal.ie. and Joanne Hession, founder and CEO of LIFT Ireland.

Registration for the first event is now open at https://liftireland.ie/better-leadership-forum/

