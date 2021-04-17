Start made on phase two of Sologhead GAA development

Sologhead GAA

While the confirmed reopening date of April 25 for the resumption of under age and up to U18 training is a date that’s certainly eagerly awaited, the opportunity to get young people back onto the pitch and prepare for whatever challenges that are coming their way is a welcome development.

Like all GAA Clubs for the adult playing membership the wait to get back playing continues and while inter county may have taken centre stage hopefully the Government and Croke Park will see fit to include all club activity in the next tranche of recommendations.

On phase two of the pitch development the preliminary work on the hurling wall and astro turf playing area has commenced and given the progress to date it will certainly be a super addition for our young and adult players alike..