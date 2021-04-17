'I'm delighted they have undertaken this examination,' good news for bus route in Cashel

Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the results from the NTA’s recent review of the X8 Bus Route.

“I have engaged extensively with Senior Bus Éireann officials, Minister Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority on the issue of cancelling our bus service from the very beginning.”

Back in February, the Cashel based councillor informed the public that the Government decided to extend the temporary funding support to the licensed bus sector for a further period of three months.

“This week following ongoing communication with the Department of Transport, I have been informed that the funding support will be continued and examined on a monthly basis until arrangements are in place. I’m glad the NTA have stepped in and have further supported the route for another length of time, but unfortunately the future of this X8 is still not secured. Bus Éireann still plans to cancel this crucial link in the near future. Minister Eamon Ryan’s team has informed me that the NTA, on the back of my continued requests and representations, has entered into contracts with the licensed bus sector to provide funding for this route.”

Concerning the X8 Cork/Dublin route, Cllr Burgess highlighted that the NTA carried out a recent examination of this corridor and has determined that, in order to meet the social needs of the communities affected, such as Cashel and Cahir, there is a public service obligation to continue to provide services along the Cork to Dublin corridor via Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Cahir and Cashel.

“I am delighted they have undertaken this examination, instead of just axing this route without any proper consultation. Cashel and Cahir depend on this service for work, education and various appointments,” said Fine Gael’s Cllr Burgess.