Moyle Rovers club members respond to cystic fibrosis challenge

Members of Moyle Rovers GAA club rose to the cystic fibrosis fundraising challenge.

They took on walks, cycles, and runs as part of the 65 Roses appeal to raise funds for the cystic fibrosis and for the club.

“There was an incredible response to the appeal. The amount of activity from players, juveniles and families was just unbelievable,” said club PRO Jean O’Connor.

The activity is still taking place with over €17,000 raised and the club is going to keep it going in the hope of reaching the €20,000.

The monies collected will be divided in four, with a quarter going to cystic fibrosis and the remainder split between the three divisions in the club: the ladies football, camogie and the mens/juveniles.

“Like everybody else the year was very difficult for the club and we needed to fundraise to keep things going and we were delighted our members responded so generously to the cystic fibrosis appeal and to the club,” said Jean.

Donations can still be made to the Go Fund page at www.gofundme.com/

mroversroadtrip