'Walk-in' Tipperary Covid-19 test centre to open in Cahir this weekend

A new walk-in Covid-19 test centre for county Tipperary where no prior appointment is required will open in Cahir tomorrow (Saturday), April 17.

The test centre will be located at the Cahir Primary Care Centre located on Cahir's Cashel Road. It will be open from 11am to 7pm and at those times through to Wednesday April 21 inclusive.

A HSE spokesman said the test centre can be accessed by any resident within 20-25 kilometres of Cahir including Cashel, Clonmel and Tipperary Town.

It's one of four such Covid-19 test centres the HSE is opening. The other three are located in Dublin.

These centres are being established as part of the HSE’s enhanced COVID-19 testing for local communities and to allow further identification and understanding of any variants of concern within our communities.

They are in addition to walk-in test centres which opened yesterday in the static Covid-19 testing centres in Mullingar, county Westmeath, and Dunmanway, county Cork. The existing test centres in Crumlin, Ballyfermot and Waterford city will remain open until 7pm tomorrow evening, April 16.

Niamh O'Beirne, HSE National Lead of Test and Trace said: “Over the last 4 weeks, with the support of the National Ambulance Service and HSE Community Health teams on the ground, we have set up walk-in testing clinics in a number of sites across the country. Increasing the number of people we test will help us better understand the nature of the transmission of the COVID 19 virus and helps support the strategic approach to identify any variants of concern within our communities.”

She pointed out that as of Wednesday evening, April 14 more than 30,000 people had availed of Covid-19 testing in these walk-in centres. The positivity rate to date is 2.78% which equates to 840 people testing positive for Covid-19 as a result of getting a test in one of these walk-in centre.

"These positive cases would not have been identified without this targeted asymptomatic testing and getting tested has enabled those who are COVID-19 positive take the necessary actions to protect those around them”.

You should use this free, walk-in COVID-19 testing service if you are :

1. Aged 16 years and over

2. Do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to be tested

3. Have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months

The HSE advises it’s 1 test per person and you must bring a photo ID with you and provide the HSE with a mobile phone number so you can be contacted with your test results.

Social distancing measures will apply as people arrive for testing. If the waiting times are too long for you, you are welcome to come back on another day or time.

Up to date information on the location and opening days and times of COVID -19 walk-in test centres is available at Covid-19 walk-in test centres - HSE.ie