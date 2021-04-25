Tipperary people urged to help out mountain rescue service

Cllr Mairin McGrath has encouraged people to support the mountain rescue support services and had participated in their virtual fundraising campaign.

"SEMRA do amazing and lifesaving work, they have been extremely active in the past year due to the increased numbers talking to the hills for outdoor exercise but have little ability to fundraise to keep them going," said Cllr Mairin McGrath.

Please support if you can - you never know when you might need them - Go Fund page link - help out now

A lovely evening for a walk in the Knockmealdowns!