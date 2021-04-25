Generous Clonmel Rotary Club makes donation to South Tipperary Hospice Support Group

Above: At the presentation of a cheque for €5,500 from Clonmel Rotary Club to South Tipperary Hospice Support Group were, from left, Marie McMahon, Rotary; Marie Harold Barry, administration, South Tipperary Hospice Support Group and Michael O’Malley, Rotary Club, Clonmel. Picture: John D. Kelly

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.

Clonmel Rotary Club certainly lived up to those ideals when it recently made a very generous donation of €5,500 to South Tipperary Hospice Support Group, which provides an invaluable service in the local community.