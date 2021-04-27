OPW announces reopening of grounds of two Tipperary heritage sites

The grounds of two Tipperary heritage sites are reopening this week to visitors under the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The OPW announced the reopening of the outdoor grounds of Roscrea Castle and Damer House and grounds of Nenagh Castle yesterday (Monday, April 22).

The are among 48 OPW parks and heritage site with outdoors spaces that are reopening to the public throughout this week. Nenagh Castle's grounds were among a number of sites that reopened to the public yesterday (Monday).

Minister of State for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan TD said:

"I am delighted that the steady progress we have made over the past months has allowed the easing of restrictions on outdoor visitor attractions from Monday, April 26.

“As a result, many additional outdoor OPW heritage sites and parks will be open for people to explore and enjoy locally. They provide much-needed recreational amenities,” he added.