Due to increased demand, Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating another Child Welfare and

Protection in Sport Basic Awareness training workshop.

The course is aimed at sports leaders, children’s officers, parents or anyone working with young people in sport.

A central goal for all those involved in sport for young people is to provide a safe, positive and nurturing environment where children can develop and enhance their physical and social skills.

Promoting a child-centred environment should go hand in hand with identifying and eliminating practices that impact negatively on safe and enjoyable participation in sport for young people.

This workshop will be delivered by Sport Ireland tutors via Zoom on:

Monday, May 17, 2021 from 6pm-9pm

The training will enable Children’s Officers/Sports Leaders to:

Implement best practice in protecting the welfare of participants

Create a child-centred environment within the sports club

List categories of abuse and some indicators associated with abuse

Make an appropriate response to a disclosure

Make a report to designated officer or appropriate Statutory Authorities

To book your place visit www.tipperarysports.ie. The cost is €15 plus booking fee.

Please book early as places are limited on the workshop. A Certificate of Attendance will be awarded

on completion of the course.

For further information please contact TSP Clonmel office 0761 06 6201 or TSP Nenagh office (0761

06 6888