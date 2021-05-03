Gardaí seize €600 worth of cannabis in Carrick-on-Suir after stopping speeding vehicle

A motorist was arrested in Carrick-on-Suir yesterday (Sunday, May 2) after gardaí found approximately €600 worth of cannabis when they stopped his vehicle.

Gardaí conducting an Operation Lifesaver checkpoint in Carrick-on-Suir spotted a vehicle being driving at excessive speed and stopped it. They got the smell of cannabis in the vehicle when they spoke to the driver and a search uncovered the suspected cannabis. The incident happened at the Old Waterford Road, Carrick-on-Suir around 12.35pm yesterday.

The motorist, who was a local man, was arrested and detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The vehicle was seized for not being insured. Gardaí are preparing a file on the case for submission to the DPP.