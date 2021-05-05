Ballyporeen community to support Darkness Into Light campaign

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Support Pieta House's Darkness Into Light

Darkness Into Light takes place across Tipperary this Saturday (May 12) at 4:15am.

The Ballyporeen Community Council  together with Mary Carey, the Juveniles and Ladies Football Clubs are doing a fundraiser for Pieta House Darkness into Light Sunrise on Saturday 8th May, highlighting Adolescent Mental Health and Wellbeing.
we will be promoting a week of positive mental health and wellbeing within the parish, especially for adolescents and youths.
LETS SHARE ONE SUNRISE TOGETHER