BIG READ: School, clubs come together to develop floodlit astro-turf pitch

Representatives of The Abbey School along with Arravale Rovers GAA Club and Arravale Rovers Ladies Football Club gathered last week to launch their joint partnership in developing a floodlit astro-turf pitch measuring 88m x 55M.

The pitch will be located on the Abbey grounds between the new PE Hall and the railway line next door to Arravale Rovers GAA Grounds.

The Principal of the Abbey School, John Kiely, has welcomed the partnership and the development.

“These facilities will have a massive impact on the school’s PE classes, school team training sessions and lunchtime activities particularly in the winter. At the same time this state-of-the-art development will greatly enhance the Arravale Rovers GAA Club’s facilities for all adult and underage football and hurling team training and games and for the Arravale Rovers Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Club teams.

“The club will have access to the facility in the evenings and weekends. Multiple teams can arrange training on the same evening and there will be room for all. This is a win-win for both school and club.”

The last two years have seen plans developed, planning permission secured and finances raised for the project. To date 50% of the cost of the project has been secured through the Erasmus Smith Trust Fund and the Tomar Trust.

The Erasmus Smith Charity was established under Royal Charter in 1669 as amended by the Oireachtas under the Erasmus Smith Schools Act, 1938, and its purpose is the advancement of education of boys and girls by managing and supporting schools and awarding scholarships to schools whereby no person of any Protestant denomination shall by reason of their religious beliefs be excluded from the benefits thereof.

The Tomar Trust is a philanthropic trust that aims to contribute to strengthening Irish society over 10 years 2016-2026. Established in 1994 the Tomar Trust has been supporting community and voluntary activity in rural Ireland and they fund under four main themes; sustainable communities, integration, children and young people and arts, culture and creativity.

John Kiely added that they were very excited about the project and the impact it will have on both their student body and the membership of Arravale Rovers GAA and Ladies Gaelic Football Clubs.

“The last year has taught us many things including the importance of exercise and the part it plays in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The interactions with our fellow students and teammates are a vital component to our mental health and wellbeing. For these reasons, never was it more important to encourage our young people back to sport and to provide them with the facilities to enjoy it. Together we can build for the future,” he said.

Representatives from the Abbey School and from Arravale Rovers have also submitted an application to the Sports Capital Programme for funding and are very hopeful that the project will receive the necessary funding to complete the development.

The Chair of the Arravale Rovers Club, Billy Ryan, has recorded his thanks and appreciation to those from the school and the club who have been working tirelessly on this project over the last two years.

“Tremendous progress has been achieved to date but some fundraising will be required however to complete the financing of the project and to that end a Golf Classic is to be co-hosted by the school and Arravale Rovers in September. All support will be very welcome and very much appreciated. We have big plans in Arravale Rovers for the further development of Seán Treacy Park but we need the support of the entire Arravale community to make these plans happen.

“Ambitious plans cost money and this is in addition to the regular costs of running the club and maintaining the pitch and grounds. We are hugely indebted to individuals and businesses who dig deep in difficult times to support our club.

“We have a great club in the heart of Tipp Town and a great facility in Seán Treacy Park. If these tough times have taught us anything it is that our wellbeing and the wellbeing of our young people is worth investing in.”

The Abbey School and the Arravale Rovers club wish to thank Cllr Michael Fitzgerald who was of tremendous assistance to them with their interactions with Tipperary County Council with regards to planning permission.

They also wish to thank Jackie Cahill, TD, for his representations with the Department of Education and with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley.