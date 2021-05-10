Two for Today: 'We have dressed fathers and sons for generations,' says Tipp business

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie - we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Morans Menswear

Phone: 0504 21852

Email: diarmuidmoran72@gmail.com

Established in 1970 we are synonymous with style, quality and affordability in men’s fashion, wedding attire and accessories. We have dressed fathers and sons, fashionably, for generations.

We have a huge selection of brands to suit every style.

Our new WEDDING ROOM experience for private appointments, come in sit down and relax and we will cater for all your needs with our mix and match collections.

Brow N Beauty Clonmel

Phone: 052 612 8657

Email: brownbeautyclonmel@gmail.com

At Brow N Beauty we are about providing quality treatments in a professional and friendly environment. We have a wealth of experience in the beauty industry and our main passion is Brows, Brows and more Brows!

The dream team Kerri and Stacy would like to welcome all our lovely clients back this week. It's been so long, we can't wait to catch up with all all.

Hassle free parking with our FREE car park directly outside.

Opening Hours:

Monday - CLOSED

Tuesday: 10am - 6pm

Wednesday - 10am - 7pm

Thursday & Friday - 10am to 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday: Closed

Bank Holidays: Closed

Where to find us:

•We are situated just outside Clonmel town centre on the Fethard Road.

•There is free parking directly outside for quick and easy access.

