Tipperary council closes an entrance to Thurles car park to facilitate paving upgrade works

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Liberty Square in Thurles

Tipperary County Council has announced that the Liberty Square entrance to its new car park in Thurles town centre will be closed from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 12) for six weeks. 

The closure is to facilitate civil, kerbing and paving works.

The council said the entrance and exit for this carpark will be via the N62 Slievenamon Road during this period.