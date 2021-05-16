Yippee! Cahir Community Playground sale exceeded the reserve price

It is great to hear that the online auction held in aid of Cahir Community Playground over last Bank Holiday weekend was a great success.

The event was hosted by the Friends of The Cahir Playground. The Committee were hoping for to raise €1,700 on the reserved price, but actually made €2,405.

All monies raised went straight back into the redevelopment fund to try and get the closer to the goal.

The Committee are delighted that they are a step closer to their target now and remind everyone that people can still donate on cahirda.com/cahir- playground.html