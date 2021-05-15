Man (40s) arrested in connection with Tipperary hit-and-run collision appears before court

A man arrested as part of an investigation into a hit and run traffic collision near Clonmel involving a stolen car on Thursday, was subsequently charged and appeared before a district court yesterday (Friday).

The man, aged in his 40s appeared, before a sitting of Lismore District Court. The hit-and-run collision occurred at the Kilheffernan Roundabout on the N24 between Clonmel and Kilsheelan around 6.55am on Thursday, May 13. No person was injured in the accident. Gardaí discovered that the vehicle that left the scene had been stolen from Lime Court, Clonmel.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed either the collision or any suspicious activity in Lime Court, Clonmel where a car was stolen or Old Toberaheena in Clonmel to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.